LONDON, ONT. -- A London man has been arrested after a woman was stabbed multiple times outside a school in St. Marys, Ont. early Wednesday.

According to police, there was an altercation between a man and a woman around 9 a.m. outside Little Falls Public School on Lindsay Atkinson Drive.

The woman was reportedly stabbed several times before she was able to flee and seek assistance at the school.

Stratford police and Perth County paramedics attended. The woman was taken to St. Marys General Hospital before being transferred to Victoria Hospital in London for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Derek Boyd of London, was arrested in the Forest City on a charge of attempted murder less than an hour after police put out a call for public help to locate the man.

While police have not disclosed if there was a relationship between Boyd and the victim, they are reassuring the public this was an isolated incident and there are no safety concerns for students or area residents.

Little Falls Public School was placed in a hold and secure while the police investigation took place and police remained on scene to gather evidence.

The school remained in a hold and secure early Wednesday afternoon, but police say students are free to move about the school and the day is continuing normally.