LONDON, ONT. -- One person was transported to the Trauma Unit at London Health Sciences Centre late Thursday afternoon after a stabbing south of St. Thomas.

Emergency responders were called to a home on Sparta Line, east of Sunset Drive, in Union at around 3 p.m.

OPP spokesperson Const. Troy Carlson says “there is no danger to the public and we have one person in custody in regards to the ongoing investigation.”

There are no details about the nature or extent of the injuries to the female victim, believed to be in her 50s.