Stabbing in London leads to charges, non-life-threatening injuries for victim

    A stabbing in London has led to charges and one person recovering with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Around 10 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a 9-1-1 call that a man had been stabbed in an apartment building in the 100 block of Baseline Road west near Wharncliffe Road south.

    According to police, the man was stabbed by another man during an altercation.

    The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics and after being given a description of the suspect, officers found him and arrested him in the unit of the apartment building.

    A 52-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault.

