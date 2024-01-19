Stabbing in downtown London leads to arrest and charges

A London man has been arrested after police responded to a weapons complaint in the city’s downtown core.

Around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, somebody called 9-1-1 after finding a man who appeared to have been stabbed in the area of William Street and Bathurst Street.

When officers got there, a man was being taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they saw a second man trying to run from the scene but caught up with him not far away.

After a search, police said they found a loaded sawed-off shotgun and drugs.

A 23-year-old London man faces the following charges