Stabbing in downtown London leads to arrest and charges

    A London man has been arrested after police responded to a weapons complaint in the city’s downtown core.

    Around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, somebody called 9-1-1 after finding a man who appeared to have been stabbed in the area of William Street and Bathurst Street.

    When officers got there, a man was being taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police said they saw a second man trying to run from the scene but caught up with him not far away.

    After a search, police said they found a loaded sawed-off shotgun and drugs.

    A 23-year-old London man faces the following charges

    • Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
    • Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license and registration certificate
    • Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
    • Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
    • Carry concealed weapon
    • Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
    • Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance
    • Possession of a Schedule III substance

