Stabbing being investigated in London

*An image in this article may be disturbing to some readers

A stabbing in London is being investigated by police.

Officers responded to the area of Gore Road and Clarke Road around 1:45 a.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call.

A man was found and taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

London police responded in the area of Gore Road and Clarke Road for a reported stabbing on April 10, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)