Stabbing being investigated in London
*An image in this article may be disturbing to some readers
A stabbing in London is being investigated by police.
Officers responded to the area of Gore Road and Clarke Road around 1:45 a.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call.
A man was found and taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided when it becomes available.
London police responded in the area of Gore Road and Clarke Road for a reported stabbing on April 10, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's under investigation by the provincial ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville building
A shooter at a bank in downtown Louisville killed at least four people -- including two friends of the governor -- and wounded at least nine others Monday, police said. The suspect also was dead.
Dalai Lama apologizes after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism.
BREAKING | Alberta RCMP officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash.
WATCH | 'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Video shows person rollerblading on Ontario expressway
A video uploaded to Facebook shows a rollerblader in Hamilton, Ont., skating down a busy expressway.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at hospital in western Nova Scotia: health authority
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital, in western Nova Scotia.
'Step-back culture': How to effectively plan quitting your nine-to-five job
Thinking of quitting your nine-to-five job to pursue other life interests? Here's how to plan your exit without suffering financially.
opinion | Would it really be more affordable to retire on a cruise ship?
Cruise ships are back in business after the pandemic, and even if you don’t commit to permanently retiring on a cruise ship, it may be interesting to consider spending at least part of your retirement on a cruise ship, writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew.
Kitchener
-
'It’s never going to get cheaper': LRT expansion into Cambridge will cost a lot more than projected
Connecting Waterloo region’s light rail transit to downtown Cambridge will cost much more than originally planned.
-
Man wanted for hate-motivated incident on Waterloo transit arrested
Police have arrested a man in connection to a hate-motivated incident on a bus in Waterloo.
-
Suspicious package left outside Guelph police headquarters
The Guelph Police Service (GPS) responded Monday morning to a suspicious package left outside its headquarters on Wyndham Street in Downtown Guelph.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by vehicle in Walkerville
A 69-year-old man has died after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Walkerville.
-
Driver sent to hospital after rollover crash in Essex
Essex County OPP say one person was taken to hospital after a rollover crash in Essex.
-
New name? Three options considered for LaSalle waterfront park
The Town of LaSalle has narrowed the choice to three options for a new name for the waterfront at Front Road.
Barrie
-
Fiery head-on collision in Barrie under investigation
One person is in hospital after a head-on crash in Barrie Sunday evening
-
Driver charged for speeding nearly 3x limit on Hwy 9: OPP
A motorist stopped for speeding nearly three times over the limit in the Town of Mono will have to find another way around after police had the vehicle towed away.
-
Fire forces residents of Barrie building to evacuate
Residents of a multi-unit building in Barrie had to evacuate their homes in the early morning hours Monday for a structure fire.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police looking for suspect, ask public to avoid Kivi Park area
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid the Kivi Park area Monday afternoon as officers look for a suspect involved in a weapons complaint.
-
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
-
Driver on Highway 401 caught going 235km/h, drunk: OPP
A driver who was allegedly impaired and caught driving 135km/h over the speed limit on a Toronto highway has been charged.
Ottawa
-
Kemptville, Ont. residents come together as properties flood
A flood warning remains in effect for the Rideau Valley watershed following Wednesday's ice storm. Rising water levels, coupled with the ice storm and the immediate melt pushed the Rideau River higher.
-
Man suspended from driving since 2000 arrested for driving in Ottawa
Ottawa police say a man who has been suspended from driving for more than 20 years was pulled over this weekend and arrested.
-
Get ready for summer-like weather in Ottawa
It's going to be a week of summer-like weather in Ottawa, with temperatures as high as 27 C later this week.
Toronto
-
'I got lucky': U of T student closes out 7-1 Leafs win
A University of Toronto student had to put his studies on ice after he was called up to play in a National Hockey League game Saturday.
-
Driver on Highway 401 caught going 235km/h, drunk: OPP
A driver who was allegedly impaired and caught driving 135km/h over the speed limit on a Toronto highway has been charged.
-
Funeral to be held Monday for Indian family from Toronto that drowned while trying to enter U.S. illegally
The lives of four members of a second Toronto family who recently drowned in the St. Lawrence River during a failed border crossing will be celebrated Monday morning in Etobicoke.
Montreal
-
'Culture of Solidarity': Premier Legault's 'Catholicism' tweet sparks controversy
François Legault's Easter break came to an abrupt end Monday morning when one of his tweets sparked backlash online. 'Catholicism has also given us a culture of solidarity that distinguishes us on a continental scale,' Legault wrote, sharing a column by Mathieu Bock-Cote published on the Journal de Montréal website.
-
About 35K clients still without power after ice storm; Hydro-Quebec finishes repairs
Quebec's hydro utility says it hopes to restore power Monday to nearly all the tens of thousands of customers still without electricity since last week's ice storm. Roughly 35,000 homes and businesses remained without power across Quebec as of 11 a.m., with the majority in the Montreal, Outaouais, Montérégie, and Laval regions.
-
What's open and closed on Easter Sunday and Monday
The government of Quebec has made an exception for groceries stores to remain open on Easter Sunday in six regions including Montreal and Laval, but many services and facilities remain closed for the holidays.
Atlantic
-
'They deserve respect': N.S. school support staff prepare to go on strike
School support staff in Nova Scotia could go on strike in less than two weeks after they were unable to reach an agreement with the province over wages.
-
RCMP locate body of missing boater in Eel lake
The RCMP says the body of a missing boater was found on Sunday in the frigid waters of Eel Lake in Digby County, Nova Scotia.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at hospital in western Nova Scotia: health authority
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital, in western Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH IT LIVE NOW
WATCH IT LIVE NOW | Plans underway to fight spring flood in Winnipeg and south of the border
With the rising temperatures starting to melt the snow, plans are underway in the City of Winnipeg and south of the border to prepare for any potential spring flooding.
-
Pair had gun pointed at them after ignoring cigarette request: Brandon police
A man pointed a handgun at two people in Brandon over the weekend after they didn’t comply with his cigarette request, according to the Brandon Police Service.
-
Brady Landfill reopens week after woman's body found at facility
The has reopened the Brady Road Landfill and 4R Depot after an Indigenous woman was found at the landfill last week.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta RCMP officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash.
-
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's under investigation by the provincial ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
-
Man missing in Kananaskis Country discovered deceased
Turner Valley RCMP issued a statement Sunday, saying that a missing Calgary man has been located deceased.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta RCMP officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash.
-
'A first for me': Fire crews rescue person trapped inside Edmonton's Talus Dome
Edmonton firefighters rescued a person trapped inside the iconic Talus Dome public art installation in the river valley Sunday evening.
-
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's under investigation by the provincial ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
Vancouver
-
Teck Resources doubles down on plan to split company after Glencore offer
Teck Resources Ltd. is doubling down on its plan to split the company, a week after Swiss mining giant Glencore made an unsolicited bid for the Vancouver miner.
-
BC Ferries braces for Easter Monday rush in the wake of weather-triggered cancellations
As the Easter long weekend comes to an end, BC Ferries anticipates Monday will be one of its busiest days.
-
Decampment aftermath: Tents spread in Vancouver as health concerns grow
After a massive sidewalk-clearing operation on Wednesday, camping tents and makeshift shelters are now popping up outside of Vancouver’s East Hastings Street corridor.