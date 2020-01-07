LONDON, ONT. -- Police in St. Thomas say a local resident was saved from falling victim to a phone scam by an alert pharmacy clerk.

Investigators say the woman was about to buy $2,600 in Google Play cards, when the clerk asked her why she was purchasing them.

The clerk then told her she was likely about to be scammed.

The woman reportedly told police she was buying the cards "to send to her bank manager as part of an internal bank investigation after her accounts had allegedly been breached."

Fortunately the transaction was cancelled in time.

Police are thanking the clerk for for thinking quickly.

They are reminding the public that no financial institution will ever ask for gift cards as a form of currency.