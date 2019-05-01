

CTV London





A 19-year-old St. Thomas woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly refusing to leave a home and then resisting arrest.

Police say officers were called by the homeowner around 6:30 p.m. when the woman would not leave a Hughes Street home.

The woman, who police say was intoxicated and had become belligerent, then reportedly became combative when police tried to remove her from the home, kicking, punching and biting officers.

As a result, the woman has been charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Officials say she was held until she was sober and then released with a promise to appear.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.