St. Thomas teen charged with failing to stop for school bus
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 11:44AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 18, 2019 11:45AM EDT
Police in St. Thomas, Ont. have charged a 19-year-old man after he reportedly failed to stop for a school bus on Monday morning.
The incident happened during the morning pick-up run in the north end of St. Thomas.
Witnesses contacted police with the licence plat of a black truck reportedly seen passing a stopped bus with the lights and arm bar activated.
The truck's owner was located, and he had apparently loaned his vehicle to another driver.
That driver was issued a ticket with a $490 fine and six demerit points.
Fines for failing to stop for a school bus can range from $400 to $2,000 with six demerit points for a first offence.
A second conviction within five years includes a fine from $1,000 to $4,000 and six demerit points with a possible jail sentence of up to six months.