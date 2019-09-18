Police in St. Thomas, Ont. have charged a 19-year-old man after he reportedly failed to stop for a school bus on Monday morning.

The incident happened during the morning pick-up run in the north end of St. Thomas.

Witnesses contacted police with the licence plat of a black truck reportedly seen passing a stopped bus with the lights and arm bar activated.

The truck's owner was located, and he had apparently loaned his vehicle to another driver.

That driver was issued a ticket with a $490 fine and six demerit points.

Fines for failing to stop for a school bus can range from $400 to $2,000 with six demerit points for a first offence.

A second conviction within five years includes a fine from $1,000 to $4,000 and six demerit points with a possible jail sentence of up to six months.