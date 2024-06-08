LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas teen assaults stranger at festival: STPS

    (CTV News file image) (CTV News file image)
    Share

    St. Thomas police say a teenager assaulted a stranger Friday evening at a local festival.

    According to police, the 17-year-old St. Thomas resident instigated a fight with the stranger and then punched the victim several times in the head.

    When police arrived, the teen fled on foot but was apprehended after a short chase.

    The accused was taken police headquarters and eventually released to a family member.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News