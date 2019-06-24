

CTV London





St. Thomas police have arrested a 43-year-old local man who allegedly tried to steal from the garage of an off-duty police officer, while she was in it.

Police say the officer was standing in the back of her garage in the Lake Margaret area on Sunday evening when she was startled by a man who walked in through the open door.

He reportedly fled once he saw the woman and continued down the street.

The homeowner followed the man in her vehicle while calling police and reportedly observed him enter another open garage and look through a tool box.

The off-duty officer atempted to arrest the male and a short scuffle ensued, but the male was taken into custody as soon additional officers arrived.

The St. Thomas man has been charged with break and enter, uttering threats, resisting arrest and breach of release conditions.

He was held pending a court appearance on Monday.