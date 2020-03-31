St. Thomas sees first COVID-19 related death
Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020 9:06AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 31, 2020 10:18AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- A woman in her 80s has died at hospital in St. Thomas due to the coronavirus; it is the first death to be reported for the St. Thomas area.
The St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital confirmed the death Tuesday morning, offering their sympathies to the patient’s family.
The hospital is reminding the public to heed safety measures put in place by various levels of government.
Meanwhile the hospital has implemented the following safety measures:
- Ramping down all non-essential activity including elective surgeries and other non-emergent clinical activity, to help build capacity;
- Restricting all visitors, with limited exceptions on a case-by-case basis;
- Reducing the number of entrances for staff and patients and actively screening everyone that enters the hospital;
- Adhering to strict provincial safety requirements for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE);
- Erecting tented areas outside of the Emergency Department to provide additional space for triage before patients enter the Emergency Department.