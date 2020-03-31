LONDON, ONT -- A woman in her 80s has died at hospital in St. Thomas due to the coronavirus; it is the first death to be reported for the St. Thomas area.

The St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital confirmed the death Tuesday morning, offering their sympathies to the patient’s family.

The hospital is reminding the public to heed safety measures put in place by various levels of government.

Meanwhile the hospital has implemented the following safety measures: