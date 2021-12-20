St. Thomas police seek two suspects in $20K break-in

Two suspects are being sought in an early morning break and enter at a St. Thomas, Ont. apartment building.

Police say the incident happened between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday at 294 Talbot St.

Approximately $20,000 in electronics and jewellery were reportedly stolen from an apartment unit.

One suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Joshua Destromp, while a second male suspect remains unidentified.

Police have released photos and are asking for public help to locate the two men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-631-1224 or www.stthomascrimestoppers.ca referring to case #ST21021739.