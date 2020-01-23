LONDON, ONT. -- Police in St. Thomas are looking for information after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly approached by a man in a van.

The incident reportedly happened on South Edgeweare Road around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman told police a male in a silver cube van approached and asked her name, she then walked to a nearby store and the vehicle left the area.

The van reportedly had the word 'drywall' on the side of the van.

The man is described as white, mid 30s, of average height with a short, scruffy stubble.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police with case #ST20001033 at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.