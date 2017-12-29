

CTV London





Police say a man under the influence of narcotics drove a stolen vehicle toward an officer on foot in the St Thomas Elgin General Hospital parking lot.

Police were called to the hospital about an out of control patient around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived they found the man trying to evade police.

They say he then got into a stolen vehicle and drove it toward an officer on foot without stopping and continued out of the hospital lot.

Police say the man was found walking back to the hospital a short time later. He was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Police say charges of theft of motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle are pending against a 33-year-old Port Burwell resident.