St Thomas Police respond to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle

Elm Street in St. Thomas, Ont. was closed in both directions near Elmina Street for a police investigation Monday evening.

Emergency crews responded to reports that a pedestrian was allegedly struck by a vehicle.

A silver sedan was cordoned off by yellow police tape as the collision reconstruction team took measurements.

Two wheels on the passenger side of the car had mounted the curb.

There is no word yet on the conditions of the people involved.

More to come.