St. Thomas police release names of child killed in crash, alleged drunk driver

The victim of a crash in St. Thomas on Tuesday has been identified by police as 11-year-old Aiden Curtis.

The young boy was one of five people who were struck while on the sidewalk at the intersection of Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing around 5 p.m. — Curtis was pronounced deceased at the scene while four others were sent to hospital, one of which still remains in critical condition.

According to police, a truck was travelling westbound on Talbot Street when the driver lost control, jumping the curb and hitting the people.

On Wednesday morning, people brought flowers and small plush toys to the scene. Others stopped and bowed their heads for a short time.

Susan Grace works at a dry cleaners that's just half a block away from the crash site. Learning that the charges laid were related to drinking and driving, she said makes the situation even more heartbreaking, "..Even more difficult to comprehend. Why? It's senseless. Just senseless," she said.

Annmarie Brown lives a short distance from the intersection where the crash happened and saw people rushing to their aid before emergency responders arrived.

She visited the site to lay flowers and told CTV News, "I want the family to know that the community is here for them, whatever they need. It was a horrific incident, a parent's worst nightmare, I just feel for them. My heart is breaking for them," she said.

Online posts are thanking the staff of St. Thomas Tire and Service for racing to help the victims.

They were reticent to speak, one staff member declined to identify himself saying only that they were grateful for the kind words.

He told CTV News, "We're dads too. It's not easy to see something like that. We just had to help."

Nicholas Lemke, 19 years old, has been charged with impaired operation causing death, impaired operation causing bodily harm and operation while Impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80.

Lemke made a court appearance on Wednesday morning but has since been released.

"There are no excuses for this senseless tragedy. Impaired driving related collisions are preventable," said St. Thomas Police Chief, Mark Roskamp.