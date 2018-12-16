

ctv





St. Thomas police charged two people after a security guard observed a woman allegedly stealing items from a store.

Police were called around 10 p.m. Saturday and say the woman left with several items she had not paid for.

They say a man was waiting outside and took the possession from the woman and fled the area.

Police say they located a 40-year-old St. Thomas woman and a 38-year-old St. Thomas man in possession of the stolen property.

The pair were both charged.