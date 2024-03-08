St. Thomas police officer cleared of charges

A St. Thomas police officer who was charged as part of an SIU investigation has now been cleared of those charges.

The Special Investigations Unit responded to a September 2022 incident where a suspect was injured resisting arrest.

Const. Sean James was initially charged with assault causing bodily harm but that was later reduced to an assault charge.

James was found not guilty in court yesterday and thecharge was dismissed.

James had remained on duty as a canine handler during the court proceedings.