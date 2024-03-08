LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas police officer cleared of charges

    The crest of the St. Thomas Police Service. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook) The crest of the St. Thomas Police Service. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook)
    Share

    A St. Thomas police officer who was charged as part of an SIU investigation has now been cleared of those charges.

    The Special Investigations Unit responded to a September 2022 incident where a suspect was injured resisting arrest.

    Const. Sean James was initially charged with assault causing bodily harm but that was later reduced to an assault charge.

    James was found not guilty in court yesterday and thecharge was dismissed.

    James had remained on duty as a canine handler during the court proceedings. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News