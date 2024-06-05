St. Thomas police make large drug seizure

A drug trafficking investigation by the St. Thomas Police Service saw over 30 charges laid and $32,424 worth of drugs seized.

Among the drugs seized by police were fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone, Dilaudid pills, and Oxycocet pills.

Two people, a 45 year old and a 52 year old, are facing a combined total of 31 charges, including possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a weapon.

The 45-year-old suspect has also been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Both parties were processed on the charges, appeared in court, and were remanded into custody.