LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas police make large drug seizure

    St. Thomas Police Service laid over 30 charges after seizing $32,000 worth of drugs on June 5, 2024. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service)
    A drug trafficking investigation by the St. Thomas Police Service saw over 30 charges laid and $32,424 worth of drugs seized.

    Among the drugs seized by police were fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone, Dilaudid pills, and Oxycocet pills.

    Two people, a 45 year old and a 52 year old, are facing a combined total of 31 charges, including possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a weapon.

    The 45-year-old suspect has also been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    Both parties were processed on the charges, appeared in court, and were remanded into custody.

