LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas police look for suspect in attempted robbery investigation

    The St. Thomas Police Service is investigating a robbery at a convenience store on Talbot Street that occurred in the early morning hours of Nov, 19, 2023. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service) The St. Thomas Police Service is investigating a robbery at a convenience store on Talbot Street that occurred in the early morning hours of Nov, 19, 2023. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service)

    The St. Thomas Police Service is investigating an attempted robbery at a convenience store on the west-end of Talbot Street.

    The incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at the Circle K convenience store.

    Police said the suspect entered the store and demanded money from the cash register.

    No weapon was used, but an attempted assault was made after the cashier declined to give him money. The suspect then left the scene.

    This is an active investigation.

    If you have information regarding this incident or recognize the suspect in the photos, contact St. Thomas police.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News