St. Thomas police look for suspect in attempted robbery investigation

The St. Thomas Police Service is investigating an attempted robbery at a convenience store on the west-end of Talbot Street.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at the Circle K convenience store.

Police said the suspect entered the store and demanded money from the cash register.

No weapon was used, but an attempted assault was made after the cashier declined to give him money. The suspect then left the scene.

This is an active investigation.

If you have information regarding this incident or recognize the suspect in the photos, contact St. Thomas police.