St. Thomas police lay sexual assault charge after incident Sunday
St. Thomas Police
CTV London
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 1:29PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 11, 2018 1:44PM EDT
A St. Thomas man was arrested Monday and is facing a sexual assault charge.
Police say a 32-year-old woman alleged that a man inappropriately kissed and fondled her at her apartment on Sunday.
A 47-year-old man was taken into police custody on Monday.
He was released with a promise to appear in court.