St. Thomas police lay charges in death of newborn baby

A St. Thomas woman is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life following the death of a newborn baby in June 2021, according to police.

The charges were laid after what police describe as a lengthy investigation by detectives from the St. Thomas Police Criminal Investigations Branch after an “unassisted home birth.”

Police say the woman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon without incident and transported to the Colin McGregor Building for processing.

She was later released with a promise to appear in court at a future date.