St. Thomas police investigating serious east-end crash
Published Saturday, May 23, 2020 6:11PM EDT
Police investigate a crash on Centennial Ave. in St. Thomas Ont. on May 23, 2020. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Police aren't releasing many details following a two vehicle crash in St. Thomas.
Officers were called to the collision on Centennial Avenue north of Talbot Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
It's unlcear exactly what happened or if there are any serious injuries.
Centennial remains closed between talbot street and the Highway 3 bypass for the investigation.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.