LONDON, ONT. -- Police aren't releasing many details following a two vehicle crash in St. Thomas.

Officers were called to the collision on Centennial Avenue north of Talbot Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

It's unlcear exactly what happened or if there are any serious injuries.

Centennial remains closed between talbot street and the Highway 3 bypass for the investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.