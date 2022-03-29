St. Thomas police investigating after pedestrian struck

St. Thomas police investigate after a pedestrian was struck on March 29, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV London) St. Thomas police investigate after a pedestrian was struck on March 29, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver