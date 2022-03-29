St. Thomas police investigating after pedestrian struck

Police in St. Thomas are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

Thorman Terrace is closed between Burwell Road and Wright Crescent, police say. It will remain shut down for several hours for the investigation.

It's not clear how serious the person's injuries are at this time, or if charges are warranted.

St. Thomas police will be assisted by the OPP for the investigation.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.