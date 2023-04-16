St. Thomas police investigate after local business has window broken

St. Thomas police are investigating after a local business was damaged late Saturday night.

Police received a report the business’s property had been damaged. When officers arrived they found a broken window.

Police believe the damage was caused by a group of individuals in the area.

Police say they were reviewing video looking to identify the suspects involved and the matter is under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information in relation to this incident, to contact STPS at 519-631-1224 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and refer to case ST23006211.