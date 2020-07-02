Advertisement
St. Thomas police investigate after garbage and recycling bins set ablaze
Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 1:58PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas Police are investigating a suspected arson that took place around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Garbage and recycling bins were set on fire between two houses at 30 and 32 Princess Ave.
As luck would have it, a construction crew saw the flames, covered the bins with dirt using a backhoe, and put out the fire.
The police are asking the public to contact them at 519-631-1224 if they saw anything suspicious or have any further information.