LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police continue to investigate after a pedestrian was struck Monday afternoon at the intersection of First Avenue and Redan Street.

The collision happened around 3:45 p.m.

The intersection is shut down for the investigation. Motorists are asked to stay away from the area.

It's believed the woman struck was in her 70s and was transported to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

First Avenue from Redan to Alexandria remains closed.