Advertisement
St. Thomas police currently on scene of serious collision involving elderly pedestrian
Published Monday, April 26, 2021 4:33PM EDT Last Updated Monday, April 26, 2021 5:58PM EDT
St. Thomas police close off the intersection of First Avenue and Redan Street on April 26, 2021 for a serious collision. (Jim Knight/CTV London)
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police continue to investigate after a pedestrian was struck Monday afternoon at the intersection of First Avenue and Redan Street.
The collision happened around 3:45 p.m.
The intersection is shut down for the investigation. Motorists are asked to stay away from the area.
It's believed the woman struck was in her 70s and was transported to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
First Avenue from Redan to Alexandria remains closed.