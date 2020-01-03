LONDON, ONT. -- For the second day in a row, a St. Thomas police cruiser took a hit from a fleeing vehicle alleged to be stolen.

Officers responded to a complaint about a suspicious vehicle in downtown St. Thomas just before midnight on Wednesday.

The vehicle was located in a west end parking lot and confirmed to have been reported stolen from Windsor, Ont.

As police attempted to block the vehicle, it reversed, ramming into the marked cruiser.

A police pursuit followed, but was called off shortly afterward.

The vehicle was later located on Highway 401 westbound and stopped by OPP

Two Windsor men were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The driver, an 18-year-old, who was out on eight separate release orders, was held in custody for a court appearance. The passenger was released with a future court date.

A day earlier, another police cruiser was rammed by a fleeing pickup, which was eventually stopped with a spike belt.

The suspect, a 23-year-old St. Thomas man fled on foot but was later arrested.