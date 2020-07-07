MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- St. Thomas police Chief Chris Herridge took to Facebook to respond to public concerns after details about a drug bust were removed from the police website and its social media channels, and local news outlets were asked to do the same.

The information related to a drug bust on Thursday at a Talbot Street apartment where police seized loaded firearms and $50,000 in drugs and cash, and charged a 31-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman.

Shortly after the release was made public, Elgin-Middlesex-London MP Karen Vecchio posted a statement to Facebook indicating she was related to one of those arrested. It has since been confirmed to be her 22-year-old daughter.

At a bail hearing later on Friday, a publication ban was put in place on the proceedings.

Herridge said in a comment published Saturday on an unrelated post that the court-ordered ban is the reason the information was removed, and that he was shocked by the decision.

“I am not happy and neither is the Street Crime Unit. This is a perfect example of the public ‘needing’ to be aware of a serious public safety issue and that’s why the information was released.”

The publication ban, Herridge added, “is just another example of how we are being stymied in trying to keep this community safe. This was far from a cover up, but in my respectful opinion it is an injustice to our officers and the community!”

But lawyers who spoke with CTV News say the Section 517 ban is common in bail hearings, and applies only to court proceedings, not information released before the ban was put in place.

Criminal defence lawyer Ari Goldkind told CTV News on Monday, “Something that was disseminated before the publication ban in court was ordered, does not have to be taken down…information such as the accused’s name, what they are charged with, that is not something that in my view would have to be pulled down absent a fight.”

Only the prosecutor or a defence lawyer can make the request, and it is a routine matter that is requested in the vast majority of cases where it’s applicable.