St. Thomas police arrest previously wanted 'violent and dangerous' offender

Police in St. Thomas, Ont. are thanking the public for their help in locating a man wanted on a number of alleged violent offences.

According to the St. Thomas Police Service, a 40-year-old man described as "violent and dangerous" was arrested by police on Tuesday on a number of outstanding warrants.

Earlier in the day police had issued an appeal to the public asking for their help in locating the suspect.

The suspect was subsequently transported back to police headquarters where he was held for court.

"[The] St. Thomas Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance," police said in a release.