Featured
St. Thomas police add C8 rifles to arsenal
Colt C8 Carbine (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 11:43AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 19, 2018 11:47AM EDT
St. Thomas Police Service has added the Colt C8 carbine rifle for front line officers.
Police say the rifle is easier to load, lighter, and has better accuracy and can fire longer distances than a shotgun.
They add it is an ideal weapon when dealing with active shooters or barricaded subjects.
Training for officers is currently underway.
The St. Thomas Police Service is one of the last remaining services to acquire the rifles and were acquired at no cost through a program provided by the Canadian Department of National Defense.