St. Thomas Police Service has added the Colt C8 carbine rifle for front line officers.

Police say the rifle is easier to load, lighter, and has better accuracy and can fire longer distances than a shotgun.

They add it is an ideal weapon when dealing with active shooters or barricaded subjects.

Training for officers is currently underway.

The St. Thomas Police Service is one of the last remaining services to acquire the rifles and were acquired at no cost through a program provided by the Canadian Department of National Defense.