St. Thomas, Ont. police officer charged after downtown crash
A St. Thomas police officer has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act following a crash Tuesday.
Police say the officer turned into the path of another vehicle near the intersection of Talbot and St. Catharines Street.
No one was hurt and both vehicles only suffered minor damage.
The officer was given a $110 fine for turn not in safety and will lose two demerit points.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sixth wave was 'guaranteed' after mask mandates dropped, experts say
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, U.S. intel determines
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about his nation's forces' poor performance in Ukraine.
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting because of health condition
Bruce Willis is suffering from a medical condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities and will be taking a break from acting, his family shared Wednesday.
Former defence chief Vance sentenced to 80 hours community service after guilty plea
Former chief of the defence staff general Jonathan Vance has been sentenced to 80 hours of community service after pleading guilty on Wednesday to one charge of obstruction of justice.
Canadians want to welcome displaced Ukrainians, but how?
Canadians moved by the events unfolding in Ukraine have been inspired to help by offering to welcome some of the four million displaced Ukrainians into their own homes. However, finding resources on how to do so is proving difficult.
Russian oil tankers are vanishing off the map
As the war in Ukraine drags on, Russian tankers carrying crude oil and petroleum products are increasingly disappearing from tracking systems.
Truth, education keys to healing from residential schools legacy, Williams Lake chief says
Ahead of a planned meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday, the chief of Williams Lake First Nation says education and residential school 'naysayers' continue to challenge reconciliation efforts.
'I'm mostly here to listen:' Prime minister visits First Nation investigating B.C. residential school deaths
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived at a First Nation in B.C. where an investigation is underway into dozens of potential burial sites at a former residential school.
N.S. shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed
The morning after a gunman killed 13 people in northern Nova Scotia, the RCMP were unaware he had resumed shooting people until frantic 911 calls started coming in shortly after 9:30 a.m. By that time, on April 19, 2020, four more people had been shot to death and the killer was still at large.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region's largest mass vaccination clinic closes
Healthcare workers and officials gathered for one final huddle at the Pinebush vaccination clinic in Cambridge on Wednesday.
-
One dead after workplace accident in Brantford
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported workplace accident in Brantford.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
Windsor
-
'He was the life of the party': Family mourns victim of fatal hit-and-run
The McEldowney family is still trying to come to grips with the death of Ken McEldowney, who died Saturday after being struck by a car while he was riding his bike in Windsor.
-
WECHU reports 41 hospitalizations, jump in new high risk COVID-19 cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 124 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 41 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
-
LaSalle police remind drivers to watch for wildlife
With spring comes more active local wildlife, so LaSalle police are reminding drivers to keep a watchful eye for critters on the roadways.
Barrie
-
Missing Newmarket man's body recovered from canal
Police confirm they found the body of a missing man while raking a canal in Newmarket.
-
Barrie woman celebrates 106th birthday
A Barrie woman is celebrating her 106th birthday.
-
Suspects wanted in connection with pharmacy robberies in York Region
Police are looking for three men accused of stealing drugs and money from pharmacies in York Region.
Northern Ontario
-
Nickel markets may be chaotic, but long-term outlook very strong, analysts say
It's been a wild ride for nickel prices this month. After soaring to almost US$22 a pound, the London Metals Exchange (LME) halted trading for several days March 8, outraging many investors.
-
Northern Ontario braces for another messy storm, buses cancelled
The threat of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain have prompted school bus cancellations Wednesday across much of the northeast.
-
Via Rail silent on full return of Sudbury - White River train line
Northern Ontario tourism operators say Via Rail is reneging on its promise to return a passenger line between Sudbury and White River back to its full schedule.
Ottawa
-
'Concerning' resurgence of COVID-19 in Ottawa, public health unit warns
Ottawa Public Health is sounding the alarm about 'concerning' levels of COVID-19 in the city.
-
Finance minister confirms interest in Ottawa Senators games in Quebec City
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard confirmed Wednesday that interest was expressed 'on both sides' in bringing Ottawa Senators games to Quebec City when he met with Commissioner Gary Bettman in January. However, he said these were only preliminary discussions with the NHL.
-
Ontario's 'Island Dave' fighting for his life in Mexico hospital
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Brockville, Ont.'s 'Island Dave' as he fights for his life in Mexico.
Toronto
-
The Ontario government introduced a new housing bill today. Here's what it means
Ontario's housing minister has introduced legislation to streamline approval processes in a bid to boost the province's housing supply.
-
-
Toronto police offering two $50K rewards in homicide and attempted murder investigations
Toronto police are offering two $50,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted in separate homicide and attempted murder investigations.
Montreal
-
Human remains found at Quebec residential fire site, victim unknown
Quebec's provincial police have found human remains at the site of a residential fire in Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Que.
-
Alleged 'beef cartel' faces class action lawsuit in Quebec
Quebec law firm Belleau Lapointe is leading a class action lawsuit against several meat processing companies, accused of conspiring to restrict competition when it comes to the production, supply and sale of beef in the province.
-
Nine members of Quebec's National Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 is on the rise in the National Assembly with nine MNAs confirming they've received a positive result.
Atlantic
-
-
Prince Edward Island premier tests positive for COVID-19
The premier of Prince Edward Island has tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Three people killed in two-vehicle collision in Miramichi
Three people have died after two vehicles collided in the Miramichi, N.B., area late Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba announces new steps to address surgical backlog numbers
The Manitoba government is taking steps to improve access to health-care in the province, including increasing orthopedic surgeries at Concordia Hospital to help those who need hip and knee surgeries.
-
'A lot of history': Winnipeg woman finds time capsule behind fireplace in her home
A Winnipeg woman doing maintenance work in her West End home discovered a treasure trove of artifacts from the previous owner of the home.
-
Calgary
-
Driver in critical condition after southwest crash, Sarcee Trail reopened
One person was taken by ambulance to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition following a morning crash along Sarcee Trail.
-
ASIRT investigating use of force on man who suffered seizure in Calgary police custody
Alberta's police watchdog has released more information on the arrest of a man who suffered a seizure while in custody of Calgary police.
-
What you need to know ahead of Canada's removal of some pre-entry test requirements
With the impending removal of the pre-entry COVID-19 test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is clarifying the new process.
Edmonton
-
3 Ont. men charged with thefts of dozens of Ford F-150 trucks in Edmonton
Three men from Ontario have been charged by Edmonton police in connection to dozens of Ford F-150 thefts.
-
'It's time to win': Connor McDavid says when asked about individual milestone
The captain of the Edmonton Oilers was very clear what his goal is this year when asked Wednesday. Reaching 100 points and capturing individual trophies are not his priorities.
-
Bear spray deployed at teens' party in Parkland County: RCMP
Police are looking for a teen they believe deployed bear spray at a party with dozens of others in Parkland County.
Vancouver
-
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder for fatal shooting in Delta; victim identified by police
Nearly two months after a fatal shooting in Delta, police say they arrested a suspect and he's been charged with second-degree murder.
-
Plan for proposed SkyTrain extension to UBC with stop at Jericho Lands approved by Vancouver council
A new plan for the proposed SkyTrain extension to the University of British Columbia was approved by Vancouver city council Tuesday.