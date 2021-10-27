St. Thomas, Ont. couple creates a product to help children with sensory needs

St. Thomas, Ont. -

Devon and Alana Farrant say their two-year-old daughter Parker, is the inspiration behind their small business, Baby Dill.

"We noticed that a very early age, that parker was showing some signs of developmental delay,” said Parker’s father, Devon Farrant.

After Parker was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), the Farrants were encouraged to start early intervention. Devon said, a part of that process was trying to find products that kept her calm during times where she would feel over stimulated.

After trying several products on the market, they decided to create something on their own — that's how the Baby Dill company was born.

"We developed the pickle sensory pillow to keep her occupied and it's been a god sent. So we just really have hope to try and help as many other children out there as possible,” said Parker’s mother, Alana Farrant.

"It feels really good when you know you are helping kids and making them feel better, and when you can see your own kid light up when you have something like that,” added Devon.

Parker’s parents say the pickle sensory pillow is a combination of a baby blanket, pillow, stuffy and sensory toy all rolled into one. According to their website, the Baby Dill pickle sensory pillow is made with a non-toxic material that provides a soothing surface for the child, and the dimples act as a distraction from fidgeting.

The Farrants say the Baby Dill has been well received by the community and they are now introducing new products, including a pickle sensory mitt, mini sensory pickle and busy blanket geared towards babies.

Alana says they try to give back to the community by making sure all of the products used to make these items are locally sourced and sewed by a local seamstress.

"It helped our daughter tremendously, so if there's anybody out there who is willing to try anything, I say give this a shot, because it worked for us.”