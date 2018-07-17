

CTV London





Heather Jackson announced today that she is officially seeking a third term as the Railway City’s mayor.

Jackson filed her papers at City Hall in downtown St. Thomas around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Jackson talked about several infrastructure projects that have been completed or started under her tenure. She also touted the strategic plan adopted by council.

A week ago former MP Joe Preston announced he would be running for mayor.

Steve Wookey, and Malichi Male are also in the race.