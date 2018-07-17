Featured
St. Thomas Mayor Heather Jackson seeking third term
Mayor Heather Jackson (City of St. Thomas)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 9:35AM EDT
Heather Jackson announced today that she is officially seeking a third term as the Railway City’s mayor.
Jackson filed her papers at City Hall in downtown St. Thomas around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Jackson talked about several infrastructure projects that have been completed or started under her tenure. She also touted the strategic plan adopted by council.
A week ago former MP Joe Preston announced he would be running for mayor.
Steve Wookey, and Malichi Male are also in the race.