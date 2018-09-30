

CTV London





A 45-year-old St. Thomas man is facing impaired driving charges after allegedly operating a vehicle with more than three times the legal limit.

A concerned citizen alerted police around 8 p.m. Saturday of a person driving erratically in the downtown core.

Police located the driver and arrested him.

At police headquarters, he provided a breath sample that was three times the legal limit.

He was released from custody with a future court date.