Featured
St. Thomas man charged while three times over legal limit
CTV London
Published Sunday, September 30, 2018 12:11PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 30, 2018 12:20PM EDT
A 45-year-old St. Thomas man is facing impaired driving charges after allegedly operating a vehicle with more than three times the legal limit.
A concerned citizen alerted police around 8 p.m. Saturday of a person driving erratically in the downtown core.
Police located the driver and arrested him.
At police headquarters, he provided a breath sample that was three times the legal limit.
He was released from custody with a future court date.