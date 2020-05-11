St. Thomas man charged after allegedly flipping over van while driving on drugs
Published Monday, May 11, 2020 12:44PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A 27-year-old St. Thomas man is facing several charges after allegedly flipping over a van while under the influence of drugs.
Police were called to the intersection of Celestine and Horton Streets around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a single-vehicle crash.
Once at the scene, officers found a van resting on its side.
Police arrested the suspect. He later refused to cooperate with a drug test at police headquarters.
The suspect was charged with the following:
- Failing to comply with a demand
- Dangerous operation
- Operation while prohibited
- Drive while under suspension
- Use plate not authorized for vehicle
- Drive with no insurance
He was released with a future court date.