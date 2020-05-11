LONDON, ONT. -- A 27-year-old St. Thomas man is facing several charges after allegedly flipping over a van while under the influence of drugs.

Police were called to the intersection of Celestine and Horton Streets around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a single-vehicle crash.

Once at the scene, officers found a van resting on its side.

Police arrested the suspect. He later refused to cooperate with a drug test at police headquarters.

The suspect was charged with the following:

Failing to comply with a demand

Dangerous operation

Operation while prohibited

Drive while under suspension

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Drive with no insurance

He was released with a future court date.