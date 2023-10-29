LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas man allegedly robbed while walking his dog

    St. Thomas police are investigating a robbery that took place early Saturday morning.

    The victim told police that while he was walking his dog, he was attacked by a number of individuals and his wallet was taken.

    Police ask that anyone in the area of Curtis Street and Centre Street during the early morning hours and observed something are encouraged to contact police at 519-631-1224 or Crime stoppers. ST23019049

       

