London

    • St. Thomas magic mushroom shop said to be reopening

    The Fun Guyz Magic Mushroom Store in St. Thomas as seen on August 18, 2023. (CTV News London file photo) The Fun Guyz Magic Mushroom Store in St. Thomas as seen on August 18, 2023. (CTV News London file photo)

    A St. Thomas magic mushroom shop will “reopen soon” at a new location, according to a company spokesperson.

    The statement comes after the former location of Fun Guyz Magic Mushroom Store closed this week.

    The ‘for rent’ signs out front of 309 Talbot St. were placed just two months after St. Thomas Police Service raided the location.

    On Aug. 18, 2023, St. Thomas police seized more than 7,000 grams of psilocybin. They also charged a 39-year-old employee with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    The Fun Guyz spokesperson, reached by CTV News at the Toronto head office, did not offer his full name.

    But he confirmed the St. Thomas store is not permanently closed and will be relocating.

    More details are expected Friday afternoon, he stated in the telephone conversation.

    He also reiterated the location on Richmond Street in London remains open.

    The former Fun Guyz Magic Mushroom Store in St. Thomas Ont. is seen on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

