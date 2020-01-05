LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police are on the look-out for two suspects after a downtown jewelry store was robbed.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the suspects gained entry by smashing the front doors and then destroying a display case containing a number of pieces of jewelry and watches.

The pair were seen taking off in a white late model Ford F-250 truck with regular cab and chrome running boards.

Suspect #1: male, slim, medium height wearing a dark baseball hat, dark jacket, with a light coloured bag, wearing a bandanna and dark gloves

Suspect #2: male, slim, tall wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, jeans with a bagm wearing a bandanna and white gloves