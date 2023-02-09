St. Thomas in running for 2500 job EV battery plant: Analyst

A land survey team is seen on an 323 hectare (800 acre) parcel of land in St. Thomas, Ont., on (Gerry Dewan/CTV London) A land survey team is seen on an 323 hectare (800 acre) parcel of land in St. Thomas, Ont., on (Gerry Dewan/CTV London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver