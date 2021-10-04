St. Thomas hospital updating its COVID-19 vaccine policy
St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STGEH) is updating its COVID-19 vaccine policy.
According to a release from the hospital, the policy would apply to everyone working in the hospital environment.
“Our health care teams have worked tirelessly to protect our community over the past 18 months,” says Dr. Waleed Chehadi, Chief of Staff. “These individuals deserve the protection and support to enable them to do their jobs safely, and to the best of their abilities.”
On Sept. 1, STEGH implemented its initial policy and is now saying with developments that have changed the landscape of the pandemic, the hospital has re-evaluated and now says employees and physicians are required to receive their first dose by Oct. 20 and their second dose by Nov. 18.
Currently, 97 per cent of employees and physicians at STEGH have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are very proud of the high vaccination rates in our hospital,” says Karen Davies, President and CEO. “Moving to mandatory vaccination is our next step as we have not been able to achieve 100% without it. The safety of our patients and our staff is our number one priority and we are taking the necessary steps to protect everyone’s health and wellbeing.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Many Canadians live in climate risk areas and don't know it: report
Canada's outdated approach to assessing the risks of climate change means that many Canadians are currently living in areas considered at risk of climate-related flooding and wildfires without knowing it, says a new report from the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices.
Possible explosives shut down Ambassador Bridge border crossing as police investigate
Windsor police say the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing between Canada and the U.S. has been shut down due to “possible explosives” in the area.
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for many users worldwide
Users around the globe are reporting Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outages on Monday.
UPDATED | Leaked 'Pandora' records show how the powerful shield assets
A new report sheds light on how world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires and others have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars over the past quarter-century.
More than a dozen schools close in New Brunswick as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Another sharp jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick forced more than a dozen schools to close on Monday.
William Shatner, Star Trek's Captain Kirk, rocketing into space next week
Star Trek's Captain Kirk is rocketing into space -- boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.
OPINION | Don Martin: On a national day of Indigenous reflection, the prime minister sees only his own
Justin Trudeau's behaviour on what should have been a solemn day of healing cannot be reconciled with conduct becoming of Canada's prime minister, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
MIS can develop in adults after acute COVID-19 infection, study finds
A new study has found that multi-system inflammatory syndrome, a rare but serious immune response that has predominantly been reported in children, can also occur in adults after acute COVID-19 infection.
Detective who investigated Cecilia Zhang murder reveals moment he knew her mother wasn't the killer
The detective who investigated the murder of nine-year-old Cecilia Zhang said he first accused the little girl's mother of the crime but there was one moment in the police interview that made him immediately know it wasn't her.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region logs 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
Health officials in Waterloo Region recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, most of which are among young people and youth.
-
Hold-and-secure lifted at two Waterloo schools following police investigation
Hold-and-secures were lifted at two Waterloo schools after police wrapped up a nearby investigation on Monday morning.
-
Use caution if gathering for Thanksgiving next week, Dr. Wang advises
Health officials in Waterloo Region are reminding people to celebrate Thanksgiving with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
Windsor
-
Possible explosives shut down Ambassador Bridge border crossing as police investigate
Windsor police say the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing between Canada and the U.S. has been shut down due to “possible explosives” in the area.
-
WECHU lifting additional restrictions on restaurants, bars and weddings
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is lifting restrictions on bars, restaurants and weddings.
-
Loosening of restrictions celebrated, but too late for some newlyweds
Many Windsor-Essex hospitality business owners are celebrating a loosening of restrictions, but for some newlyweds, it wasn’t soon enough.
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash with big rig in Port Sydney
Police are investigating a deadly collision involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer that happened Sunday in Port Sydney.
-
Simcoe Muskoka health unit logs 40 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit has reported 40 new COVID-19 cases since Friday as the downward trend in infection rates continues across the region.
-
Barrie police renew appeal for help to find missing woman
Police released more photos of a Barrie woman who disappeared last month, hoping the public would offer tips about her whereabouts.
Northern Ontario
-
One person charged in Temiskaming Shores after complaints of someone following women and girls
Police have charged one person after receiving several complaints between June and September of this year about someone following and watching younger women and girls near Northern College.
-
Doug Ford to visit Timmins on Monday afternoon
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Timmins on Monday afternoon, his office has confirmed.
-
Early morning Frood Road fire in Sudbury deemed suspicious
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a suspicious fire that took place Monday morning at an apartment building fire on Frood Road.
Ottawa
-
New cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa drop on Monday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting the lowest new COVID-19 case count in nearly a week, one day after the city surpassed 30,000 total cases of the virus.
-
Police closure of Sandy Hill street 'started a problem' at Panda game party: councillor
Ottawa police say more than 2,000 people descended on Russell Avenue late Saturday night, with some flipping a vehicle and leaving a trail of garbage and debris along the residential street.
-
More than $1 million in cannabis products seized in Kanata, Carleton Place
Police have seized more than one million dollars’ worth of illegal cannabis products after searches in Kanata and Carleton Place.
Toronto
-
Weather forecast reveals when Toronto is expected to get its first snowfall
A long-term weather forecast has revealed when southern Ontario is expected to be hit with the first snowfall of the season.
-
Ontario politicians say 'dishonest' MPP should be removed from Doug Ford's caucus
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is being criticized for a vaccination 'double standard' after a Progressive Conservative MPP was punished but not removed from caucus for allegedly misleading the government about her vaccine status.
-
'The word education wasn't used': Critics say Ford's throne speech abandoned education
The Ford government had an opportunity to reset its roadmap on Monday in a throne speech that was set to describe a fresh agenda in advance of a provincial election.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Health minister to make 3 p.m. announcement on services in Monteregie
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is set to make an announcement about services in the Monteregie region.
-
Quebec to deploy rapid COVID-19 testing in schools in all regions
Rapid screening tests for COVID-19 will be available in primary and preschool schools in all regions of Quebec starting next week.
-
Quebec premier takes 'responsibility' for government ignoring anniversary of Joyce Echaquan's death
Quebec Premier François Legault acknowledged Monday that his government should have done something to commemorate the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 86 new COVID-19 cases Monday: active number drops to 231
Nova Scotia is reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 and 94 recoveries over the weekend.
-
More than a dozen schools close in New Brunswick as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Another sharp jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick forced more than a dozen schools to close on Monday.
-
N.S. updates vaccine mandate to include correctional services workers, regulated child-care sector
Health officials in Nova Scotia are updating the province's vaccine mandate to include provincial correctional services and the regulated child-care sector.
Winnipeg
-
Two new deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases Monday in Manitoba
Manitoba health officials are reporting two new deaths and 83 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
-
COVID jab now allowed at same time as other vaccines
New changes are being made to how the COVID-19 vaccine can be rolled out with other vaccines.
-
'Very excited to go home': Evacuated First Nations returning weeks after fire knocks out power
Residents from Little Grand Rapids First Nation can finally return home after being displaced in Winnipeg for two and a half months.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayoral candidate Kevin J. Johnston sentenced to 18 months
Johnston was found guilty of violating a court order that he stop making defamatory statements about Mohamad Fakih, the CEO of Paramount Fine Foods.
-
Defence minister says Operation LASER nurses will help Alberta battle COVID-19
A military contingent is expected to be in position today to decide where to deploy eight critical care nurses who will help Alberta fight COVID-19.
-
Airdrie residents charged after RCMP seize cocaine, gun from home
Mounties executed a search warrant at a home in the community of Sagewood on Friday, Oct. 1.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton's advance polls open Monday. Here's what you need to know
Advance voting for Edmonton's municipal election started on Monday.
-
Edmonton election ward profile: O-day'min
Ward O-day’min is Edmonton’s north-central district, encompassing communities along the north edge of the North Saskatchewan River, downtown and McCauley, and the developing Blatchford neighbourhood.
-
Sentencing hearing begins for driver in 2020 crash that killed 3
Oscar Benjumea, 26, pleaded guilty in May to three counts of dangerous driving causing death in the July 2020 crash.
Vancouver Island
-
25 COVID-19 exposures reported at Vancouver Island schools
Seven more Vancouver Island schools have reported potential COVID-19 exposures on school grounds, bringing the number of recent exposures at island schools to 25.
-
B.C. to spend $21M on parks improvements after record-breaking year for visitors
The B.C. government says it will invest more than $21 million to improve provincial parks after a record-breaking visitor season.
-
Vancouver Island highway reopens to single-lane traffic after rockslide
A Vancouver Island highway is down to single-lane alternating traffic after a rockslide closed the roadway between Campbell River and Gold River overnight.