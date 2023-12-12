LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas event honours local woman while raising over $1K for the Food Bank

    The St. Thomas community gathered to raise money for the local food bank over the weekend.

    The second annual Holiday Food Drive was held at the Railway City Brewing Company.

    The event honours Liette Dalla-Vicenza of St. Thomas who was known for caring for others in her community.

    More than 200 people gathered at the family-hosted event to enjoy food and performances by local artists.The St. Thomas community gathered to help raise money for the St. Thomas Elgin Food Bank (Source: MaryEllen Allen)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Canada sides with a majority of nations at the UN in voting for a ceasefire in Gaza, new data reveals the expected rapid rise in Canada's senior population and Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher dies at 61. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News