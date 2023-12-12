St. Thomas event honours local woman while raising over $1K for food bank

The St. Thomas community gathered to raise money for the local food bank over the weekend.

The second annual Holiday Food Drive was held at the Railway City Brewing Company.

The event honours Liette Dalla-Vicenza of St. Thomas who was known for caring for others in her community.

More than 200 people gathered at the family-hosted event to enjoy food and performances by local artists. The St. Thomas community gathered to help raise money for the St. Thomas Elgin Food Bank (Source: MaryEllen Allen)