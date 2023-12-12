LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas event honours local woman while raising over $1K for food bank

    The St. Thomas community gathered to raise money for the local food bank over the weekend.

    The second annual Holiday Food Drive was held at the Railway City Brewing Company.

    The event honours Liette Dalla-Vicenza of St. Thomas who was known for caring for others in her community.

    More than 200 people gathered at the family-hosted event to enjoy food and performances by local artists.The St. Thomas community gathered to help raise money for the St. Thomas Elgin Food Bank (Source: MaryEllen Allen)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal MPs divided over Canada voting for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at UN

    The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News