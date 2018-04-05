

CTV London





The merging of St. Thomas Energy with Entegrus Powerlines was marked with a ceremony Wednesday.

Entegrus now assumed 70 per cent ownership of the St. Thomas utility after final board approval was received.

The move makes Entegrus the tenth largest utility in Ontario serving 58,000 customers in southwestern Ontario.

Entegrus has offices in St. Thomas, Chatham, and Strathroy.