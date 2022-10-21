St. Thomas election results

Joe Preston is seeking a second term as Mayor of St. Thomas.

The career politician won in the 2018 election defeating two-term mayor heather Jackson, who is also running this time around.

The two were separated by just 550 votes in 2018.

This is the first time St. Thomas is using a solely electronic voting process.

Mayor

Heather Jackson

Gregg McCart

Joe Preston (incumbent)

Councillor (Eight to be elected)

Lori Sands-Baldwin (incumbent)

Devon Church

Gary Clarke (incumbent)

Shawn De Neire

Joe Docherty Jr.

Dawn Docker

Rose Gibson

Timothy Hedden

Jim Herbert (incumbent)

Petrusia Hontar

Jeff Kohler (incumbent)

Tara McCaulley

Steve Peters (incumbent)

Harald Schraeder

Earl Taylor

Steve Wookey (incumbent)