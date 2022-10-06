St. Thomas driver clocked going 103 in a 60

A novice driver will be walking for the foreseeable future after being stopped by St. Thomas police.

The 20-year-old had his vehicle impounded after officers say he was recorded driving 103km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Talbot Street.

According to police, the G1 driver was charged with stunt driving and G1-unaccompanied by qualified driver.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days.