A group of 11 coworkers from Formet Industries in St. Thomas are sharing a $1-million lotto win.

The work group, whose members hail from St. Thomas, Aylmer, Dorchester, London and Wallacetown, won the Dec. 14, 2018 Lotto Max Maxmillions prize.

Picking up the prize in Toronto, group members Terry and Theresa O'Brien, both welders, said it's their first big win as a group.

“It’s so amazing! Our work group has been playing for three years on the big jackpots."

Terry stopped to check the ticket on the way to a family function, and laughs when he explains what happened.

“When it was validated it showed ‘Big Winner’ but I wasn’t really sure until I saw the million dollar validation slip. I went weak in the knees!”

Terry and his wife are parents of six and grandparents of seven, and plan to invest, travel to Greece to visit family and take a cruise with their granddaughter.

“It’s a game changer! Some of the group will be able to retire with this,” Terry added.

The winning ticket was purchased at Aylmer Gas & Convenience on John Street in Aylmer.