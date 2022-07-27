St. Thomas couple scammed out of $17K

St. Thomas police are warning the public to always watch for red flags online after an elderly couple was scammed out of $17,000.

Police say the couple in their 80s thought they were buying a small amount of bitcoin through a website based in England.

The couple told police were contacted by the site saying their investment grew to $17,000 and they were to download an app and hand over their banking info so they could receive their earnings — but withdrawals were made instead.