St. Thomas couple scammed out of $17K
St. Thomas police are warning the public to always watch for red flags online after an elderly couple was scammed out of $17,000.
Police say the couple in their 80s thought they were buying a small amount of bitcoin through a website based in England.
The couple told police were contacted by the site saying their investment grew to $17,000 and they were to download an app and hand over their banking info so they could receive their earnings — but withdrawals were made instead.
In fighting gun crime, Canada has an American problem
Exclusive data obtained by Reuters for Ontario, Canada's most populous province, shows that when handguns involved in crimes were traced in 2021, they were overwhelmingly -- 85 per cent of the time -- found to have come from the United States.
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
Fencing installed near train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. day after child struck and killed
Crews were seen installing fencing near a set of train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. a little over 12 hours after a young child was struck and killed by a GO Train in the area.
Pope Francis travels to Quebec City for final days of Indigenous reconciliation visit
A plane carrying Pope Francis left Edmonton on Wednesday morning heading to Quebec City to begin the next leg of what he has described as his 'penitential' journey in Canada.
Some grocery products see price drops, despite sky-high inflation
While Canadians are feeling the pocketbook pain of soaring inflation, some products, such as chicken and tomatoes, have actually gotten cheaper in recent months.
B.C. breaks or ties 14 temperature records, including one from the late 1800s
With heat warnings stretching across most of B.C., the province saw more than a dozen temperature records fall or be tied on Tuesday.
This 13-year-old is headed to medical school a year after graduating high school
A 13-year-old girl has been accepted to a medical school program only a year after graduating high school.
Fourth and oldest patient yet cured of HIV, according to researchers
The oldest patient yet has been cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant for leukemia, researchers reported on Wednesday.
Shopify posts quarterly loss of US$1.2 billion amid shift to 'offline channels'
Shopify Inc.'s president is arguing the company is in an 'enviable' position, even as it continues to express regret over misjudging the growth of the e-commerce market -- a move that forced a dramatic number of job cuts Tuesday.
Second person dies from collision near Drayton, police identify victims
A crash in Mapleton Township on Monday left one person dead and another suffering life-threatening injuries.
Lower prices mean higher stress tests for homebuyers
Despite a downward trend in homes prices in Kitchener, the annual income you need to buy a home is actually going up.
Free admission day returns to Waterloo region museums
Several museums in Waterloo region will be free to the public on July 30 as the annual free admission day returns.
Kidney doctor loses court appeal of Windsor Regional Hospital decision
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice agrees Dr. Albert Kadri should not be reinstated, ending a five-year battle.
Town of Tecumseh appoints new Ward 1 councillor
The Town of Tecumseh has appointed former fire chief, Douglas Pitre, as the new councillor for Ward 1.
Chatham man found in possession of stolen ATVs
A Chatham man is facing charges after he was allegedly found in possession of two stolen ATVs.
Deadly collision west of Meaford
One person has died after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 26 about 20 minutes west of Meaford Tuesday.
Worker's company vehicle towed away after stunt driving charge in Mono
A worker will have to explain to his boss why his work vehicle was impounded for 14 days after police accused him of driving 70 km/h over the limit in the Town of Mono.
Suspect caught on camera in connection with mischief investigation in Alliston
Police hope to identify a suspect captured on camera defacing a garage in New Tecumseth.
Sudbury woman's lawyer on murder charge being dropped
Following the stunning development involving a charge against a Sudbury woman accused of her estranged husband's murder, CTV News spoke to the defendant's lawyer at the courthouse Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario city returns four acres to nearby First Nation
In an act of reconciliation and economic development, a northern Ontario city is returning four acres of waterfront property to a nearby First Nation.
Ottawa police release video of Ritchie Street shooting
Ottawa police have released video of a brazen daytime shooting that left one person with critical injuries earlier this month.
Ottawa Public Health preparing for kids' vaccination clinics
Ottawa Public Health says it is expanding the locations that children six months to five years can receive COVID-19 vaccines when bookings open.
Tanker truck rollover in rural west Ottawa
Ottawa firefighters have contained a fuel leak after a tanker truck rolled over in rural west Ottawa.
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
More than 400 stunt driving and racing charges laid in Ontario over 2 months
Hundreds of stunt driving and illegal racing charges have been laid across the Greater Toronto Area in a two-month period earlier this year.
Events for Pope Francis in Quebec City pushed back due to flight delays
Pope Francis is continuing his pilgrimage of penance to Canada with a visit to Quebec City.
'I want him to see the resilience of our people': Indigenous singer on the Pope's visit to Canada
Award-winning Indigenous singer-songwriter Beatrice Deer will be among a group of artists who will perform this week during the Pope's visit to Canada. She spoke to CTV National News about Pope Francis and finding hope through music.
FOLLOW LIVE: Pope Francis visits Quebec City
Pope Francis is visiting Quebec City as part of a six-day tour of Canada. Follow along with CTV News journalists on the ground in Quebec City for the historic visit.
'I'm truly sorry that we've failed you': Chief Supt. Darren Campbell to victims’ families
On Tuesday, in his final moments of his two-day testimony at the Mass Casualty Commission, Chief Supt. Darren Campbell apologized to the victims’ families and promised to do better.
Cape Breton international students share story of dramatic beach rescue caught on camera
Three international students from India were back home in Sydney, N.S., on Tuesday after a day at the beach they'll never forget.
Halifax's Public Gardens reopen to public after trees damaged with axe
Halifax’s Public Gardens have reopened to the public after someone broke into the gardens and damaged roughly 30 trees with an axe earlier this week.
Teen found driving over 200 km/h on Manitoba highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers issued six tickets after they found a teen driving over 200 km/h on Highway 23.
Manitoba issues wind warning for Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba
The Manitoba government is warning residents about strong winds along the south basin of Lake Manitoba, and western shorelines near Gimli and Victoria Beach on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.
$77K in drugs seized, charges laid in downtown Calgary trafficking investigation
Officers stopped the suspect on July 13 after he was spotted driving a stolen vehicle.
Canmore company fires employee over controversial transphobic email
A Canmore food company is at the centre of controversy after its owner apparently sent a transphobic email to Canmore Pride.
Pope leaves Alberta for next stops in reconciliation journey
Pope Francis left Edmonton, Alta., Wednesday morning to continue his "penitential pilgrimage" across Canada.
Man accused of luring, sexually assaulting Edmonton, Morinville children
At least six children were allegedly victimized by an Edmonton man now facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and making and transmitting child pornography, law enforcement officials say.
1 in hospital after shooting on northern Alta. Cree nation, shelter order lifted
A shelter-in-place order issued after a shooting on Woodland Cree First Nation in northern Alberta was lifted early Wednesday morning.
Tensions run high at vigil for Langley, B.C., shooting victims
A small memorial is growing in Langley, B.C., for the victims of this week’s deadly shooting rampage.
Controversial social housing development in Kitsilano approved by Vancouver council
Vancouver city council approved a controversial social housing development for Kitsilano Tuesday night.