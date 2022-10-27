St. Thomas chief of police announces retirement after nearly 35 year career

Chief of Police Chris Herridge of the St. Thomas Police Service is seen in this undated image. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service) Chief of Police Chris Herridge of the St. Thomas Police Service is seen in this undated image. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | David Eby to be sworn in as B.C. premier on Nov. 18

David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia's next premier on Nov. 18, the province announced Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Government House in Victoria at a time that has yet to be determined, the province said in a statement.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver