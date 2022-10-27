St. Thomas chief of police announces retirement after nearly 35 year career

Chief of Police Chris Herridge of the St. Thomas Police Service announced on Thursday his retirement following a policing career spanning nearly 35 years.

According to a press release from the St. Thomas Police Service, Herridge put in his request for retirement in September, and will be formally stepping down in February 2023.

Herridge said that his reason for retirement is simple — he’s doing it for his family.

“My wife Kim and daughters, Courtney and Kailee have sacrificed much of my time with them and now it is my turn to give back,” he said in the release.

Calling it an “honour and a privilege” to have served the people of St. Thomas, Herridge said it is time for a new personal journey, but is proud of the milestones he and his colleagues have accomplished with the St. Thomas Police Service.

“Leadership is about preparing, empowering and inspiring others to lead,” he said. “Now is the right time for me to step away and let the very capable internal future leaders take this amazing police service even further.”

Herridge began his career as a cadet with St. Thomas police in 1989, and was promoted to sergeant in 1998, and then staff sergeant in 1999. In June 2013 Herridge was promoted to inspector, followed by staff inspector in 2017.

In June 2017, Herridge was appointed as acting chief of police, and officially took over the role of chief of police on Jan. 1, 2018.

Herridge is also a recipient of the Police Exemplary Medal.

“I want to thank you all personally for entrusting and supporting me with this amazing responsibility and I will forever be grateful. My heart will always be with the members of the St. Thomas Police Service and this community!” Herridge said.

Deputy Chief Marc Roskamp will take over as acting chief of police following Herridge’s retirement in January 2023, and will officially assume the role in May 2023.