Usually it's the passengers this time of year that would register a warning following a breathalyzer test, not the cab driver.

But a St. Thomas cab driver blew into the warning level Friday afternoon after a complaint from a fare.

Police say a 57-year-old woman received a three day driver’s license suspension for registering a ‘warning.’

Police also say the woman would have blown anywhere from 50 to100mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

The legal limit in Canada is 80mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.